Over $68,000 in grants will be awarded this year to non-profit community organizations in Lakewood and Rocky River by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River, according to Mark Bacon, Foundation marketing chair.



Since its creation in 1952 by then-Club President Carl Dryer, the Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation has enabled the local club to provide over $1.25 million in student scholarships and grants. This has been accomplished due to the generosity of the club’s philanthropic membership.



Club members who donate more than $1,000 in support become members of the Carl Dryer Society. There are currently 32 active members. Recently, Lynn Donaldson achieved his second Carl Dryer recognition, Jim Lechko his third, and Jon Fancher, William Huffman, and Matthew Daugherty each their fourth.



The Foundation is overseen by a 15-member board of trustees. Four trustees serve on the investment committee charged with growing the corpus by maximizing interest and gains to fund the community support. Countless non-profits in Lakewood and Rocky River have benefited from this largesse.



“Please join us in recognizing these generous Rotarians and the many more that have proceeded them with a vision to make our west side community a better place to live,” Bacon urges. “The Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’ is exemplified by these individuals.”