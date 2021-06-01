O'Neill Healthcare Of Lakewood Among First With Vaccine

O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood is honored to be among the first in Ohio to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to the staff and residents. On December 23rd, on-site vaccination started at O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood, with everyone receiving the first of two shots. All five of O’Neill Healthcare facilities will have the first shot before the end of the year.

As we move into the new year, we look forward to a brighter future where we can all be together again. Thank you to the Walgreens team for administering the shot and helping us create a safe environment for our staff and residents so we can continue to care for our residents safely.

For more information about O’Neill Healthcare and the vaccine, visit ONeillHC.com.