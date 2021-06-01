Mayor's Corner: Happy New Year!

Happy New Year, Lakewood!



2020 was a challenging year by any measure. In spite of all those challenges, we have accomplished so much over the past twelve months that we should be proud of. We were awarded a 2020 Vibrant NEO Champion Award for our affordable housing strategy. We made progress on our stormwater management program with our state and federal regulators. We provided grants for small businesses and residents who were struggling due to COVID-19. The City of Lakewood was recognized by the Auditor of State as having attained the highest level of public transparency (4 stars) in the new STaRS rating program. The list goes on and on.



Now 2021 has arrived and we have so much to look forward to. Major developments in Lakewood are underway. The Cove United Methodist Church renovation into our City of Lakewood Human Services Center has received a $250,000 grant from the State of Ohio. Kauffman Park will get a major overhaul this year. Clifton Prado Park will also be improved. We have turned the page on our downtown development project and are working with a new developer team to create the right project for Lakewood. We will have a major investment at the intersection of Detroit and Sloane and the surrounding area to improve the western gateway into Lakewood. Be on the lookout--there are many other exciting projects under discussion or underway.



As we work our way through all of these exciting and important projects, my team is maintaining a sharp focus on city finances and public health. I hope that 2021 will bring a return to our normal way of life and I assure you that City Hall is doing everything we can to bring that to reality as soon as possible. In the meantime, please check on your neighbors and stay healthy and safe. Let's be part of the solution, Lakewood.