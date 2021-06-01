LCAC Gift Of Love And Food For 600 Families

On behalf of Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation, I would like to thank all the people who rallied to help LCAC fulfill our annual Holiday Food Distribution in 2020, despite the pandemic! While we were unable to hold our traditional food drives and gather in person at the Masonic Temple to pack turkeys and all the trimmings, we were still able to provide assistance to 600 Lakewood households in November and December. With your help, each household received a $50 Giant Eagle gift card. Without the donations we received from individuals, businesses, and organizations, LCAC would have struggled to meet this year’s outreach goal. Thank you, Lakewood, for continuing to be a community that cares!

Charles Ballou,

LCAC President