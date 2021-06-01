Lakewood Business Owner Graduates From Tri-C’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Rachel Waggoner of Ebb & Flow Counseling in Lakewood took a step toward greater business success by completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C).



Waggoner is one of 26 small-business operators in the program’s latest graduating class. She spent three months at Tri-C studying a specialized business and management curriculum for entrepreneurs.



Previous graduates have seen their business outperform the broader economy while exceeding national and local averages in revenue growth and job creation.



Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a charitable initiative to unlock the growth and job creation potential of small businesses across the United States by providing them with greater access to business education, financial capital and support services.



10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) launched at Tri-C in Cleveland in May 2012. The alumni list for the College’s program now exceeds 700, with graduating business leaders representing a variety of industries.



Waggoner founded Ebb & Flow in 2017 to provide counseling and wellness services to the community through a holistic, progressive and caring model. It offers a variety of programs at locations in Lakewood and Cleveland.



For information on 10,000 Small Businesses, visit tri-c.edu/10ksb or call 216-987-3162. Applications are being accepted for the session beginning in September 2021.

