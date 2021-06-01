Lakewood Atractting More Good Neighbors Especially In Tough Times

We live on a great street, with great neighbors. And it just keeps getting better. This summer we eagerly awaited the arrival of our new neighbors. Regi and Chris Strauss moved from downtown and joined the block in July. After a warm welcome of many socially distant introductions, it feels like home.

Months have passed and the seasons changed, bringing us to an undeniably different holiday season. In a true act of appreciation and gratitude for their warm welcome, Regi and Chris offered to take Christmas morning porch photos for the families on our street. Sharing her talents as a photographer, Regi used a lens that would allow her to safely photograph everyone from the sidewalk.

Chris played music, Regi shot the photos, the snow fell, and everyone smiled. It was perfect. A perfect gift to conclude 2020. A year like no other, captured in time. A generous and thoughtful gesture that will carry us into a new year, feeling grateful and full of hope.

