Tess Neff, Ward 1 Councilwoman Wishes You A Safe And Wonderful Holiday Season!

It is the time of year we love to gather with family and friends to celebrate. This year's celebrations will be very unusual and different compared to past seasons. Thank you for doing your part to help keep our community safe. My family and I wish you the happiest of times this season. Embrace family and enjoy one another. Together we will thrive!

Tess Neff is a 30-year Lakewood resident. She and her husband Rich raised their children here and both have worked in the community. She loves Lakewood and its uniqueness.