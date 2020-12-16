Scammers And The Coronavirus

Coronavirus has shown us some of the best and worst in humanity. We have seen medical professionals, truck drivers, and other front line workers step up to the plate. They are pulling long hours in sometimes thankless jobs to ensure Americans can put food on the table and get required medical care. Unfortunately, we have also seen a rise in those who would take advantage of the situation. Scammers are actively working on getting personal and financial access from those who are vulnerable and worried. These are often the same people who can ill-afford to lose money or security during trying times.



Types of Coronavirus Scams

Unfortunately, many different coronavirus scams are going on right now. These are some of the more common scams being reported at the moment.

• Many scams relate to "miracle" cures for coronavirus or offer the promise of products people order that never come. They often come in the form of teas, essential oils, and CBD products that offer no real medicinal value when it comes to coronavirus. They give people a false sense of security. Some are even offering fraudulent antibody tests to get health insurance information, which is then used for identity theft.

• As people await news on continued government stimulus packages, scams rage on, including everything from stimulus check promises to unemployment benefits and more. Other financial scams involve student loan payments, stock scams, credit card fraud, and more.

• These include attempts to get targets to part with valuable personally-identifiable information. Such scams are primarily focused on those under financial stress or health concerns.

• We all know that contact tracing is an invaluable way to trace infected clusters and determine the origins of coronavirus cases. However, scammers use the guise of contact tracing to steal insurance information, bank account information, Social Security numbers, and more.

Be suspicious if you are called for any of these potential issues. Do not give out personally-identifiable or financial information without first verifying the authenticity of the caller.



Signs of Being Scammed

The number one sign you are being scammed is an email, text message, or phone call that appears off or suspicious. Recognizing these cues can help you identify if someone is attempting to scam you.

You will need to do a little research before offering up your insurance, personal, or financial information if you see things like:

• Callers are more interested in your health insurance information than the status of your health.

• Scammers require upfront payment before providing information about things like stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, etc.

• Non-legitimate charities are pressuring you into providing donations right away.

• Fraudsters contact you through an email, phone call, or text message claiming to be from the government.

• Swindlers claiming to be contact tracers ask for any personal, financial, or insurance information. They should only ask about health information.

These signs are not always indicators that you are being scammed, but they should place you on guard.



Avoiding Coronavirus Scams

The best way to avoid coronavirus scams is to adopt an air of skepticism when you get phone calls, emails, text messages, or door-to-door visits. These other steps can help, as well.

• Ignore offers for cures, vaccines, and test kits.

• Hang up on robocalls or consider screening all calls from unfamiliar numbers.

• Donate only to organizations you know and trust and then only through official channels.

• Do not even respond to text messages, emails, and phone calls claiming to have information about stimulus checks – even if they appear official.

Simple actions like these can spare you the hassle of dealing with identity theft and inevitable financial disaster should someone access your financial accounts.



Takeaway

Coronavirus has shown us some of humanity's worst from scammers, thieves, and those who would commit fraud. But it has also shown us some of the best. Try to focus on that while being wary of those who would do harm during these trying times. If you have become aware of a potential scam, it is wise to notify the authorities.