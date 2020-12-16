Players On Madison Returns With A Pop Up Menu

If you are from Lakewood, you no doubt recall the iconic neon Players sign at the corner of Belle and Madison. For years, Players on Madison was a staple west-side eatery, offering an eclectic mix of traditional Italian and New American fare. Even though the specials changed daily, and a new menu was penned every few months, “Create Your Own Pizza and Pasta” was always offered.

When Anthony Romano took ownership of Players in 2015, it brought an end to the Players era--but not entirely. After 16 years as Executive Chef at Players, Anthony updated the location, but the spirit of Players lives on at Sarita. As the longest tenured chef in Lakewood, he has seen food trends change and has always kept an ear to his customers. So now he’s bringing back “Create Your Own Pizza and Pasta.” This Players “Pop Up” menu has all the familiar pizza and single serving pasta options, and a great value Family Pack as well. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery, Tuesday-Sunday, for a limited time. For more information, visit their website, www.sarita-restaurant.com.