Holiday Greetings To Lakewood

As we approach the end of another year in Lakewood, I'd like to extend my best wishes to all. 2020 has been challenging as we faced the COVID-19 crisis. I join my City Council colleagues in seeking to provide resources and adapt procedures to allow our community to remain strong during COVID while conducting our everyday work to the standard of excellence that has helped our city grow.



As ever, contact me any time to share your ideas on how we can improve.



Happy holidays, merry Christmas and seasons greetings to everyone in Lakewood--and to our families everywhere,

Tom Bullock & Family

Tom Bullock serves Lakewood residents as their at-Large representative on City Council. Share ideas or concerns with Tom at 216-395-7LWD (-7593) or tom.bullock@lakewoodoh.net.