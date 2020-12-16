Happy holidays, from my family to yours! While this year no has been challenging and has brought struggle and pain to so many, there is still much to be grateful for. I am grateful for the opportunity to spend extra time with my family and for across-the-lawn conversations with my neighbors. I am grateful for our resilient City, and our incredible healthcare and frontline workers. Although this year's festivities may look different, I hope you find peace and joy, and ways to safely connect with your loved ones. Here's to a brighter year ahead!

Sincerely,

Jason Shachner & Family

Jason Shachner can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.