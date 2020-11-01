Pryce Macon of Lakewood and an eighth grade student of Harding Middle School was recently selected to participate in the National 2010 Miss Jr. Teen Cleveland/Akron/Youngstown pageant competition that was held at Independence High School on August 15 2010. Pryce submitted an application and took part in an interview session that was conducted by this year’s Nationals’ Pageant Coordinator. She was very completive in her division of girls in the age range of 13 and 15 and out of 60 young ladies she took home the 2nd Runner– up title in the completion.

Pryce displayed her personality and interview skills which were judged during all phases of the event. As a Lakewood resident she is very involved in the community and school activities some of them are: H2O, Harding Jazz and School Band along with 10 year’s of ballet and tap.

This summer she started her own business in which she taught piano to small children in the community. Pryce has a busy schedule all year round and enjoys hanging out with friends on her spare time. She’s looking forward the to her eighth grade school year at Harding and her goal of training with Youth Challenge.