Starr Gazer

DECEMBER

Aries: The Ram is always first for everything, in your rush to get there, take time to enjoy the journey, go ahead & Deck the Halls & let the festivities begin, you’re good at starting things.

Taurus: The Bull does a lot of thinking in that Bullpen of yours, since every request is granted, there’s no need for you to feel any competition, go Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Gemini: The Twins are always the life of every office party, even if you have to Zoom the party this year, you’ll be able to come up with something lively, Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Cancer: I’ll Be Home for Christmas at the Crab’s house, take time to rest & let someone else pitch in, you’re the nurturer of all holiday gatherings, spread the baking & cooking chores.

Leo: You are the King/Queen of the Jungle & Christmas is no different, do it up in high Leo fashion, light up that Jungle, Roar like you’ve never roared, Jingle Bell Rock that Jungle.

Virgo: OK Virgo, the Holidays are meant to be joyous, & forgiving, put a lid on that pressure cooker of yours & let it go, change your tune to Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow.

Libra: You’re all about balance, & the aesthetics, Christmas is no different for you, other than you can’t decide which Pretty Paper to use, take a hint from Willie Nelson, they’re all fine.

Scorpio: Venus is still in the sign of the Scorpion for the 1st half of the month, you may uncover some secrets this Holiday season, besides your own, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

Sagittarius: This is definitely the Centaur’s Season with the Sun, Mercury, & Venus all falling in your sign, go ahead & grab some of the good juju, be an adventurer & go on a Sleigh Ride.

Capricorn: This is the Goat’s Last Christmas with Saturn & Jupiter, they’re moving on to Aquarian’s neighborhood, make your Xmas list, check it twice & watch Santa deliver the goods.

Aquarian: Do You Hear What I Hear? Alleluia, what you’ve been waiting for is here…Yep, Saturn & Jupiter will be joining each other & moving into your neck of the snowy woods.

Pisces: Behind every desire is the desire to feel good, move around in that lake of yours Fish & start spreading some Holiday Cheer, there’s no reason on Earth for you to have a Blue Christmas.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com