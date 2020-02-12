Rotary Encourages Community Support

Giving back to the community is a hallmark of Rotary, and the Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River has traditionally used its annual Wassail Bowl Christmas parties as a time for members to provide toys and clothing items for children in Lakewood and Rocky River.

Gift items were donated by club members and distributed by the Lakewood Foundation and the Rocky River Women’s Club (RRWC) and its Rocky River Assistance Program (RRAP).

As COVID 19 restrictions make it necessary for the club to cancel its in-person gathering, the holiday event will be held virtually this year, and the club will continue to support these community partners.

The club strongly encourages residents in Lakewood and Rocky River to join in donating to one or both of these 501(c)(3) organizations – Lakewood Foundation, an organization that works in conjunction with the city’s Department of Human Services, and the RRAP. Both have altered their in-person programs this year to help families in need.

Checks should be sent to: Lakewood Foundation – Christmas, Attn: Toni Gelsomino, 16024 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107, and/or Rocky River Assistance Program, Attn: Carolyn Billick, PO Box 16724, Rocky River, OH 44116.

An international service organization of over 35,000 clubs, Rotary’s stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. If you are interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River, contact Gina Gavlak, president, at 440-653-3446 or ggavlak@nfpmedcenter.org.