Mayor's Corner

November, like every other month this year, was a busy month for the City of Lakewood. We continue to make progress on several key initiatives and are preparing for a prosperous 2021.



The Department of Public Works has begun 2020 Leaf Pick Up, which continues through December 11th. Our Wagar Park Revitalization Project is officially complete and the park is open to the public. The renovation included the installation of new playground equipment, a picnic shelter, a half-court basketball court, walking trails, and open green space with help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund. Keep Lakewood Beautiful selected the 2020 Beautiful Home Award winners. We completed incredible local art installations for the Spectacular Vernacular initiative throughout the community. The City’s Affordable Housing Program was recognized for the Vibrant NEO award.



Last month, our Department of Human Services continued to provide creative and safe services to the seniors, children, and families of this community in the face of a pandemic. We continued to save money on overtime and operational expenses. We awarded more grants to residents and small businesses in our Rent Relief grant programs, which have provided over $700,000 of assistance thus far with more to come.



We look forward to continuing our accomplishments together as a community as we go into December. As always, please look out for your neighbors and stay healthy and safe. Let's be part of the solution, Lakewood.