Lakewood Schools Stay Remote Until New Year

Lakewood Family:

Our focus has been, and continues to be, to provide the best instruction possible for the students of our district in as safe a manner as possible. To accomplish this, we are adhering to two core principles: Safety and Choice.



Regarding Safety

We are following the latest guidance from healthcare professionals and are committed to implementing best-practice safety protocols.



Regarding Choice

Our families have made it clear through extensive two-way communication with the school district that they desire options for instruction. We have heard you and three instructional options will be available.

In-Person instruction

We are committed to returning to in-person instruction as soon as possible for those that choose this option.

Remote instruction

We are committed to supporting our remote learners with high quality instruction.

eLearning instruction

We are committed to providing this eLearning platform that allows students and families to engage quality instruction at their convenience.

To provide the best instruction possible for the students of our district in as safe a manner as possible, we continually monitor relevant data and information from healthcare experts and agencies daily. The recent health data related to COVID-19 is concerning.

The rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County has spiked. We have gone from 72.3 cases a day per 100,000 on October 15 to 645.06 as of November 19. Cases in our zip code have also increased. On October 16, there were 667 reported cases in the 44107 zip code area. As of November 25 as reported by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, there were 1,320 cases in 44107. In addition, as you are aware, Cuyahoga County issued a stay-at-home advisory.

Given the current high rates of positive COVID-19 cases, there is a concern that the rate will accelerate even further after Thanksgiving Break. Health officials have witnessed a spike after holidays when people are more prone to gather in larger groups - the most recent example being Halloween. It is probable that this trend will occur again following the Thanksgiving holiday - the week of November 30 and beyond.

Based on all of these factors, Lakewood City Schools will remain in remote learning through the end of the first semester, which ends December 17. This means that the earliest students could return to in-person instruction with a partial or all-in model would be January 4. West Shore programs will follow our remote model. For our students on IEPs who were receiving in-person instruction prior to Thanksgiving break, your instruction will remain unchanged at this time.

Further information will be forthcoming on December 4 that will provide details related to our revised instructional plan that includes all three instructional options for the second semester. Also, families will have the opportunity to provide feedback by using our Google Form. This Google Form will allow caregivers to select in-person, remote, or eLearning instruction for their children.

This registration process will provide us with the sentiment of our families regarding their comfort level as it relates to in-person instruction, remote instruction and eLearning. It will also provide the information we require to make critical staffing and support decisions.

We are so thankful for the members of our community who have never faltered in their support for the students of Lakewood. We sincerely appreciate all of those who have advocated for the benefit of the learners in their lives. The Lakewood City School District will continue to partner with our families to place the students first. As such, we have worked hard to provide safe options that meet the diverse instructional, social and emotional needs of our students and the families that support them.

Thank you,

Michael Barnes

Superintendent