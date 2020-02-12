Lakewood Neighbors Create “Friends Of Madison Park” Advocacy Group

A group of neighbors has established “Friends of Madison Park” as a grassroots advocacy initiative to champion Madison Park, a 17-acre city park located on the edge of Lakewood’s Historic Birdtown Neighborhood.

Friends of Madison Park aims to complement the City of Lakewood’s park management by providing ongoing stewardship for Madison Park to ensure this public greenspace remains an exceptional asset for the community.

Lakewood residents Matt Bixenstine, Alyse Lamparyk, Lauren Mikolay, Sam Paynter, Meghan Tinker Paynter and Chris Varano – all next-door neighbors on Clarence Avenue – created Friends of Madison Park as a way to celebrate and support the park located behind their backyards.

Areas of focus will include: Grassroots advocacy for Madison Park and surrounding neighborhoods, support of major park improvement projects, preservation and growth of park tree canopy, celebration and proliferation of park-goer diversity and continued emphasis on park safety, beautification and vitality.

To learn more and get involved, please visit FriendsofMadisonPark.org.

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.