20 Northeast Ohio Non-Profits Awarded Over $1.5 Million In Grants

Three Arches Foundation Announces 2020 Annual Grant Awards



Three Arches Foundation, a community-focused grant making foundation, announced awards totaling more than $1.5 million to twenty Northeast Ohio nonprofits for their work in advancing the health and well-being of the people of Lakewood and surrounding communities. Each grant award reflects the Foundation’s priority area of access to care, specifically the advancement of solutions to remove barriers and improve behavioral and physical health.



Grants awarded expand existing programs, fund new initiatives and promote collaborations that integrate health care and social services, which will have a direct impact on the lives of people – both young and old. “Throughout the strategic grant process we were enlightened by the innovative ways these organizations have found to not only maintain, but implement much needed programs and services despite going through a period of immense organizational adjustment this year,” said Chas Geiger, board chair of the Foundation. “We’re proud to provide financial resources to help carry forward these impactful efforts for the benefit of our community.”



Recognizing this time of greater philanthropic need, the Foundation increased its grant spending by more than 50% over last year. In addition to the twenty grants announced today, the Foundation made eight COVID-19 Response Fund grants earlier in the year and participated in the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund during the first phase of relief efforts.



Highlights of 2020 grants approved by the Foundation’s board of directors include:



Barton Senior Center $30,600

To develop and provide socially distanced programming and services through the Studio B channel on Senior TV for people aged 55 and above that helps avoid the feeling of isolation, maintains cognitive skills, and provides mental stimulation.



Barton Center, Lakewood Senior Citizens & Neighborhood Family Practice $76,823

To fund a pilot program that tests the practicality and effectiveness of using telehealth and care pathways to engage low-income, senior residents at the Westerly in Lakewood, in integrated primary care and behavioral health services.



Beck Center for the Arts $25,000

Philanthropic investment to provide technology resources that support telehealth and distance learning, as well as financial assistance that subsidizes the cost of creative arts therapies and adapted arts programming and services.



Bellefaire JCB $99,128

Continued support for vital consultation and critical trauma-informed prevention services in Lakewood City Schools through Bellefaire’s School-Based Counseling program.



GiGi’s Playhouse Cleveland $75,000 (over two years)

To expand the highly-successful GiGiFIT Program, an essential therapeutic and wellness-based curriculum that guides individuals impacted by Down syndrome towards developing healthy lifestyles and fitness routines, across all age groups.



Hospice of the Western Reserve $150,000 (over two years)

To support the in-home palliative care program for seniors living with advanced illness in Lakewood and surrounding communities.



Journey Center for Safety and Healing $55,000 (formerly Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center)

To continue the well-established role and ongoing work of the Justice System Advocate within the Lakewood Municipal Court to help victims of, or those at risk of domestic violence, child abuse or other violence.



LifeAct $25,000

Funding to support LifeAct’s suicide prevention programs that empower middle and high school students in Lakewood and surrounding communities to better understand their own mental health and to identify symptoms of depression.



May Dugan Center $67,160

Philanthropic support towards the launch of a Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program designed to comprehensively treat existing mental health clients on Cleveland’s west side with services using a multidisciplinary approach.



Neighborhood Family Practice $279,379 (over two years)

To increase access to affordable health care for underserved residents of Cleveland’s west side through funding support for the Financial Eligibility and Assistance Program that connects individuals and families to primary care, behavioral health, dental, midwifery and pharmacy services regardless of their ability to pay.



Recovery Resources $104,960

Funding to remove pandemic exacerbated barriers to accessing mental health and addiction services including enhanced telehealth capabilities, increased hours of operation and delivery of prevention education through user-friendly technology.



Signature Health $85,000

To increase access and availability of hepatitis C treatment in Lakewood, and to improve health outcomes for the community through the availability of full-time hepatitis C services at Signature Health Lakewood.



The Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health $35,000

To expand the development of educational strategies designed to enrich, educate and coach the care partners of individuals affected by dementia and other brain health issues, as well as the broader community.



The Centers for Families and Children $100,000

Funding towards improved capacity and enhancement of two Health Center locations to provide integrated, primary care for individuals and families in Lakewood and surrounding communities that receive behavioral health, workforce and early learning services.



The Gathering Place $50,000

Philanthropic support for an onsite Community Liaison embedded at UH Seidman Cancer Center’s main Westside community care site to engage with oncology staff and help individuals and families touched by cancer seamlessly access information, programming and services.



The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland $68,898

Funding towards the Transwellness Program to address social determinants of health and support the unique needs of the trans and gender diverse community in Lakewood and surrounding communities.



The MetroHealth Foundation $50,000

Hiring of a Community Health Worker to initiate patient outreach and provide health care coordination services for MetroHealth Medical Center’s School Health Program, supporting students, staff and families at partner schools.



Urban Community School $80,000 (over two years)

To support the Whole Child Coordinator position providing the school’s students and families with increased access to behavioral health care, along with in-house support for faculty and staff.



Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio $60,000

Support of a pilot project focused on western Cuyahoga County that employs two different in-home care tracks that place nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the community to help eliminate access to care barriers for those patients unable to leave their home.



YMCA of Greater Cleveland $42,000

Funding to deliver fall prevention education and balance improvement activity, along with hypertension management for better heart-health, directly into the homes of Lakewood-are older adults.



For additional details about these grants, please visit www.threearchesfoundation.org/grants-awarded



About Three Arches Foundation (TAF) – Three Arches Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in advancing the health and well-being of the people of Lakewood and surrounding communities through grant making. By connecting people, ideas and resources, the Three Arches Foundation fosters a collaborative approach towards investing in organizations whose work directly addresses the continuum of physical and behavioral health issues. For more information, visit threearchesfoundation.org.

Kristin Broadbent is the president and CEO of the Three Arches Foundation.



