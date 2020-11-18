Think Small For Thanksgiving 2020

As you plan Thanksgiving this year, try one simple and easy idea: stay home, together with people you live with.



This option is perfect for a dire pandemic, like the one we’re experiencing. There’s really no better way to go right now. A recent headline about our northern neighbors, who celebrate several weeks before we do, explains: “Canada’s had its Thanksgiving—and now has a COVID-19 spike.”



But staying in on Thanksgiving is also one of life’s best-kept secrets.



I have hosted Thanksgiving for three, or two, or even one, many times, and it’s one of the best days of the year. It’s unbelievably peaceful. Not just Thanksgiving itself, but everything. When you go small on Thanksgiving, you discover that the last Thursday in November is about as close as America gets to just giving it a rest for one whole day, all year.



Try it, trust me on this.



You could experiment with variations. You could stay in and still prepare a feast for 10; you’ll just have more leftovers. If you have to go visiting, try to stay outdoors. If you have to break bread together, avoid any kind of buffet service.



Staying in, though, is really something everyone should try for Thanksgiving some time, and this year is about the best moment you could choose. Stay safe everyone.

Lakewood resident Matt Kuhns is a freelance graphic designer, and occasional author.