2020 Have A Heart Spay Program 50 Free Pet Cat Spays

Valley Save A Pet Inc. in Solon is offering free spays to the first 50 cats scheduled starting March 2, 2020. For more than thirty years, Valley Save A Pet and area veterinarians have cooperated to reduce the pet overpopulation problem in the Greater Cleveland area. Nationwide, in excess of four million cats and dogs are killed annually in shelters. To learn more, visit www.valleysaveapet.org.

To schedule call: 440-232-2287