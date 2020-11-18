Thank You To State Representative Nicki Antonio

I am wrting to express my sincere thanks to State Representatine Nicki Antonio for her leadership at Lakewood Park on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. It was very disappointing to the many veterans, veteran family members and other respectful citizens who assembled at the Lakewood Park Veterans' Memorial to honor those courageous members of our military who served and sacrificed that there was no Lakewood city-sponsored event to honor our brave men and women, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.

Representative Antonio took the personal initiative to welcome those in attendance and led us in the Pledge of Allegiance at 11:00 A.M. in honor and remembrance. All in attendance welcomed and appreciated her gesture of community, patriotism, and appreciation. Thank you Representative Antionio and thank you to all those who visited the memorial, shared their personal stories with others and demonstrated such respect and reverence for our fallen heroes.

Stephen LaMantia is a 48 year resident of Lakewood, a retired hospital pharmacist and past member of Citizens Advisory Committee. All four children attended Lakewood Public Schools.