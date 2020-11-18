Mayor's Corner

This past week I released a new video on the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the script of that video.

On Wednesday evening, Governor DeWine called on Ohioans to recommit to coronavirus safety practices. We are experiencing record high COVID-19 cases and a surge in hospitalizations and ICU admissions. These are the worst numbers since the beginning of the pandemic and they are moving in the wrong direction.

In his address, Governor DeWine announced revisions to existing health orders, issued new health orders altogether, and warned of further steps that would need to be taken if the tide does not turn within the next week. The new mask order includes the requirement that businesses post a face covering requirement sign at each public entrance. Additionally, the Governor has set up a new Retail Compliance Unit, led by the Bureau of Workers Compensation, that will be inspecting to ensure retail compliance. The first violation of this order will result in a written warning and a second violation will bring about closure of the store for up to 24 hours.

The new social gathering order re-enforces the 10 person limit on gatherings as well as places significant restrictions on social activities. We have communicated these updates to the business community as well as placed this information on the Coronavirus page of our website.

Lakewood is such a special place. We are the most densely populated city in the state and it is going to take all of us, working together, to reduce the spread of the virus. We must continue to work together as a community.

I am working with my team at City Hall to revisit procedures and operations, work schedules, PPE needs, and work-from-home options. I am encouraging each business to do the same.

All of us need to do our part.

I’m encouraging everyone to reduce our interactions as much as possible, especially those outside of our households. Thanksgiving celebrations will look different this year but we need to make these changes so that we have everyone at the Thanksgiving table next year.

So, wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. Let's be part of the solution, Lakewood.