Light Up Lakewood: Reimagined To Spread Virtual Holiday Cheer

LakewoodAlive has creatively reimagined the most joyous of Lakewood traditions — this year, we will be virtually connecting the community to safely bring the spirit of this beloved event to life. Light Up Lakewood is back for a 14th consecutive year, help us to #LiftUpLakewood with holiday cheer when Light Up Lakewood 2020 takes place virtually from Saturday, December 12 through Sunday, December 20.



Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood and presented by LakewoodAlive, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season and the richness of our city’s vibrancy. This virtual, family-friendly event will feature nine days of Lakewood holiday traditions that premier daily on Facebook and Instagram beginning December 12. The virtual event will kick off with our Lighting Ceremony that begins with a mini-parade featuring Light Up Lakewood celebrities including Santa, Grinch, and Buddy the Elf.



”Light Up Lakewood is such a fun celebration of the season and we wanted to do our best to keep the celebration alive, in a safe way,” said LakewoodAlive Executive Director Ian Andrews. “We are thrilled to bring you nine days of videos featuring some of our favorite traditions of the event and hope it brings the community together during this uncertain time.”



Schedule of Virtual Events for Light Up Lakewood Reimagined:

Video content will premiere daily at 7 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Saturday, December 12

Mini-Parade – 3 p.m.

Featuring Light Up Lakewood celebrities - Santa, Grinch, & Buddy the Elf. Live parade updates will be posted on LakewoodAlive’s social media. Stay tuned, parade route details are coming soon.

Lighting Ceremony – 7 p.m.

Join Santa, Buddy the Elf, Mayor Meghan George, and others as they flip the switch and light up Lakewood.

Sunday, December 13 – 7 p.m.

Story-Time with Lakewood Public Library

Join Librarian Marge Foley for finger puppet story time.

Monday, December 14 – 7 p.m.

Five Minute Holiday Craft

Join H20 service-learning program for creative, kid-friendly holiday craft.

Tuesday, December 15 – 7 p.m.

Story Time with Lakewood Public Library

Join librarian Julie Strunk for holiday story time that explores diverse holiday traditions.

Wednesday, December 16 – 7 p.m.

Ranger Café Holiday Special

Chef McGorray and Lakewood High School students share a holiday dessert from the Ranger Café culinary program.

Thursday, December 17 – 7 p.m.

Lakewood Chamber of Commerce 4th Grade Scholarship Reading

Scholarship winner will present their “Why I love Lakewood.”

Friday, December 18 – 7 p.m.

Holiday Shopping Showcase

Meet local small businesses as they feature this season’s hottest holiday items.

Saturday, December 19 – 7 p.m.

Holiday Music Presentation

Sunday, December 20 – 7 p.m.

LakewoodAlive Staff Gratitude Feature

Staff members share their gratitude toward the community and their work.

For more information and continued updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood.





Light Up Lakewood is generously supported by the following sponsors:



Title Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood



Snowflake Sponsors:

City of Lakewood

Cox Communications



Scholarship Sponsor:

Avenue Home