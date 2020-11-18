Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Named Shelter Box Hero

ShelterBox USA Ambassador and Past Rotary District Governor, Jack Young, announced that the Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club has been designated a ShelterBox Bronze HERO for Rotary Year 2019-2020. The Club donated funds from its Foundation to support this worthwhile program. 1.6 million people have been sheltered since 2000, and this year alone ShelterBox USA has provided aid to over 87,000 people. This could not have been achieved without the support of clubs like the Sunrise Club.

HERO Clubs enable ShelterBox to have the resources and time to be ready when disaster strikes by allowing ShelterBox to purchase and pre-position aid in or near countries where we respond often, resulting in a more efficient and timely response. Gifts donated through the HERO will be designated to Deployment Essentials, directly and quickly aiding families in need.

ShelterBox is a global organization made up of people who believe in shelter as a human right – that shelter from the chaos of disaster and conflict is vital. When people are plunged into crisis, normality is suspended. But good, quality shelter can cut through the chaos. This is why we provide tools that enable people to rebuild homes and transform their lives. It started as a small organization in the UK and has grown to make a big impact across the world.

Young stated, “Rotary has been instrumental in the Shelter Box growth and is the cement that binds it all together. Since ShelterBox was founded, it has grown from one club’s adopted project to involvement of all clubs in Rotary International.”

This is just one of many community, youth, vocational and international projects of area Rotary Clubs. To learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally, contact – sloopyohio19@gmail.com