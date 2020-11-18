How To Support New Parents During COVID-19: Tips From A Postpartum Care Specialist:

Ohio may be back in the red, but people are still having babies. Parents of new babies are feeling isolated and overwhelmed more than ever. Chances are, you or someone you know has had a baby in the past 8 months. Here are some ways you can help:

Drop off a prepared meal on their doorstep.

Have groceries delivered to them, or ask them to send a photo of their list if you’re going to the store anyway.

Check in on them. Text just to say hi, and talk to them like you did before they had a baby. Be patient in waiting for a response.

Let them know they’re doing a great job. Send them some mail or an unexpected e-card. Small gestures go a long way.

If you know someone who is struggling, remind them that accepting help is a sign of emotional strength. Professionals exist for a reason!

It still takes a village to raise a child, and though that village may look different during a pandemic, it’s still possible to be part of one.

For any questions on simplifying postpartum care, email hatchlingcle@yahoo.com or visit https://hatchlingcle.squarespace.com

Lexi Tabor is a lifelong Lakewood resident and Postpartum Care Specialist passionate about helping families thrive from the start.