Changing The Tide For One Non-Profit At A Time

Shark&minnow, a Cleveland-based strategy and design consultancy, today announced its sixth annual #sharkATTACK, which acts in conjunction with #GivingTuesday on December 1, 2020. The movement brings together businesses and communities across the globe to champion the worthy causes they believe in.

“Now in its sixth year, we have the unique opportunity through #sharkATTACK to give back to our community during the holiday and giving season by changing the tide for one local non-profit through partnership, empathy and invention,” said Brian Jasinski, shark&minnow’s director of design. “Amidst these challenging times, we are here to elevate and illuminate the initiatives of the organizations for which we deeply care.”

Each year, shark&minnow joins the #GivingTuesday movement and global day of giving with its annual #sharkAttack. As one of the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to building a brighter community, the creators and innovators at shark&minnow champion a worthy cause by donating expertise in strategy and design to a deserving non-profit in Greater Cleveland, including Lakewood.

The selected organization will have the opportunity to present their unique business challenge to shark&minnow’s team and, in exchange, be provided with a strategic and actionable plan that empowers the organization to turn their presented challenge into an opportunity.

Greater Cleveland non-profit organizations should submit their application for the sixth annual #sharkATTACK at www.sharkandminnow.com/givingtuesday before November 26, 2020 at noon. The chosen organization will be announced the following day, on November 27.

