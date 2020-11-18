Celia Dorsch To Receive Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award

Celia Dorsch has been named a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River in recognition of her leadership in the Lakewood community.

She will be among those honored at the District 6630 Annual Foundation Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. on November 19.

Ms. Dorsch has spent her career helping others and teaching Lakewood’s youth the value of giving back to their community. Hired by Lakewood Division of Youth as an activities specialist, Ms. Dorsch realized the importance of connecting young people to their community. She worked with the city and schools to create Help-To-Others (H2O), a youth volunteer program at Lakewood High School.

Through H2O, high school and now middle school students learn to give back in endless projects throughout the year. They have held dances for the elderly, visited nursing homes, food collection/distribution, among many others. Each summer H2O coordinates a summer service camp for middle school students.

During her nearly 19-year tenure as coordinator of the program, she has been privileged to help develop hundreds of young leaders who have gone on to make a difference. Upon her retirement from H2O, she jumped right into a volunteer organization that distributes meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas to those who are in need.

The free awards banquet will be virtual, and registration is required. To register, go to https://rotarydistrict6630.org/Stories/save-the-date-foundation-virtual-gala. Special guest will be Rotary International President Elect Jennifer Jones, the first woman named to lead the worldwide organization.

The local Rotary Club was one of only 11 Northeast Ohio clubs that achieved 100% member giving to Rotary International’s Annual Fund, earning the club the opportunity to award a PHF to an individual who has made a difference in the community.

Paul Harris Fellowships are given to recognize exceptional contributions made by individuals who further Rotary's mission of encouraging the ideals of service as a basis of worthy enterprise, high ethical standards, community service, and the advancement of international understanding and goodwill.

Named for Paul Harris who founded Rotary in 1905, the award was established in his honor in 1957 and is usually reserved for individuals who contribute $1000 US to the Rotary Foundation.

Gifts to the Annual Fund help Rotary clubs take action today to create positive change in communities at home and around the world. Contributions help strengthen peace efforts, provide clean water and sanitation, support education, grow local economies, save mothers and children, and fight disease.

Ms. Dorsch is currently a youth leadership consultant at Engage & Excel, LLC.