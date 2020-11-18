50 Rangers Included In All-Conference Honors

The Rangers' first fall season in the Great Lakes Conference has paid dividends with 50 student-athletes earning some level of All-Conference honor, including 11 named to the GLC's 1st Team. The following Rangers were selected for their standout play:

1st Team: James O'Donnell (cross country); Omar Almutari, Quinn Costanza, Ben Merriner, and Aubree Nagel (soccer); Brandyn Bates, Javion Goudy, Tico Jones, Jr., Pete Patsouras, and Hakeem Quran (football); and Annabelle Sorge (volleyball).

2nd Team: Lauren Barber, Sam Hudak, Matthew Hueter, and Eli LaDue (soccer); Matt Bowen and Lucas Winters (football); Sadie Gregg and Teeghan McGann (cross country); and Ella Bangert (volleyball).

Honorable Mention: Jazi Dunay, Ben Jablonowski, Abby Sacha, and James Toole (cross country); Nobert Baguma, Annette Doren, Sean Teets, and Mallory Zavatchen (soccer); Jack Derethik and Sean McHugh (golf); Bilal Abuaun, Mohammed Alniserawly, Othman Awad, and Sean Teets (football); Helen Hylton and Amy Pilgrim (volleyball); Kkyu Du, Hay Nay Lwi, and Sofia Rivera-Bitner (tennis); and Lanajah Honera and Isabelle Reay (cheerleading).

Sportsmanship Award: Lindsay Gregg and Simon Sanders (cross country); Muzafar Ali and Jasmine Magda (soccer); Cole Dockus (golf); Mohammed Alniserawly (football); Ella Bangert (volleyball); Maya George (tennis); Mayda Strnad (cheerleading).