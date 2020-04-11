Starr Gazer

NOVEMBER

Aries: Mars is about to move direct this month, the Ram will now charge forward, set your sights on what you desire, be grateful for Ram energy, you’ll got out & nab that Turkey yourself!

Taurus: The Bull's a stubborn one, no doubt about it, holding onto your anger has kept you locked up in that Bullpen, set yourself free this Thanksgiving & let it all go, be grateful.

Gemini: The Twins get a double dose of respect regarding their finances, pay heed to Aretha, and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. your money & your money will respect you, double up on your turkey.

Cancer: The Crab’s too busy nurturing others, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, this Thanksgiving, take off that apron, & get out of the frying pan, have yourself some F.U.N.

Leo: Yes, we all know you’re King/Queen of the Jungle, but you’re going to need a little help putting on that feast for your Kingdom, call on your animal buddies, they all have special gifts.

Virgo: Sorry Virgo, but you do NOT have all the answers, we’ll play along with you, but do yourself a favor, don’t over analyze everything to death, when in doubt play it out, thank you.

Libra: You may set the prettiest table this Thanksgiving, but when it comes to decision making…that’s a whole ‘nother wishbone, happiness is a choice you make, MAKE IT!

Scorpio: The Sun is in the Scorpion’s sign, Mercury has gone direct, when deciding over your plans for Thanksgiving, don’t just dip your toe in, dive right in, & bring the secret recipe.

Sagittarius: The Centaur knows how to aim the arrow right at the Bullseye, focus on the plethora of things you have to be grateful for this year, zoom in on spreading the kudos.

Capricorn: With Jupiter still in the Goat’s sign for a little longer, it’s time to take off the F.E.A.R. glasses & expand that perseverance the Goat is known for, be grateful the Sun rises.

Aquarian: We know you’re the Freebirds of the zodiac, this turkey season, maybe tofu turkey for you, it’s time to dissolve all boundaries with Love, yep, now you’re free to fly anywhere.

Pisces: There’s plenty of fish in the Sea, so dive right in & let others support you, while you do the same, they call it Thanksgiving for a reason, from one fishbone to another, help each other.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com