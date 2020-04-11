Mayor's Corner

October was a busy month for the City of Lakewood. We have brought projects to completion, made progress on others, and are in the initial stages of many new and exciting initiatives.



Our 2020 street resurfacing program has come to a close. We improved 9 streets with over $1.7 million in materials and labor. We completed the installation of a new electric vehicle charging station near the intersection of Parkhaven Row and Detroit. We completed our Census work--earlier than we hoped--but we still managed to improve our overall response rate in Lakewood compared to the last Census ten years ago. I participated in Power a Clean Future Ohio's "Ohio Leaders for Climate Accountability Roundtable" to share the work my administration is doing to preserve and protect our environment. I swore in two new firefighters. We installed six new crosswalks.



Last month, our Department of Human Services continued to provide creative and safe services to the seniors, children, and families of this community in the face of a pandemic. We continued to save money on overtime and operational expenses. We are in the middle of our fall tree planting program, planting 182 trees of 18 diverse species to bring the 2020 planting total to 406 trees. We continued to award grants to residents and small businesses in our Rent Relief grant programs, which have provided over $700,000 of assistance thus far with more to come. We’re near completion of the Wagar Park revitalization, with a ribbon-cutting planned for early 2021. We continued planning for future park improvements with community input, such as the refurbishing of Clifton Prado pocket park.



In October, our Division of Aging began providing rides for seniors to the grocery store. We unveiled the City of Lakewood's Americans with Disabilities Act Task Force, which will work to ensure that the City meets the highest needs of its residents and visitors with disabilities. I attended the kickoff meeting for Cuyahoga County's Lakefront Public Access Plan, for which I serve on the steering committee. The goal of this Plan is to better access and utilize Lake Erie assets to improve economic opportunities and quality of life. Construction of four new homes began at the former Marathon Gas site on Lake Avenue.



We accomplished a great deal together as a community in October. As always, please look out for your neighbors and stay healthy and safe. Let's be part of the solution, Lakewood.