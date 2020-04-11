Trying times are when Lakewood neighbors show up for one another, even if they can’t “show up” in person.

For over 30 years, area schools have held non-perishable food drives and hundreds of volunteers have miraculously assembled at the Masonic Temple in mid-November and December to help Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation (LCAC) sort, bag and deliver holiday food baskets to neighbors in need. But then along came Covid.

Covid has presented many challenges to LCAC’s normal operations, including the cancellation of three major fundraisers for the charitable organization. At its October meeting, LCAC’s board members voted unanimously to continue to serve 600 Lakewood families and seniors in 2020. Members developed a plan to protect recipients and volunteers from Covid exposure by purchasing Giant Eagle gift cards that could be distributed safely, without personal contact.

One of the best things about LCAC’s annual food distribution is the sense of community it embodies. While LCAC regrets not being able to gather in person, its all-volunteer board still need lots of help!

LCAC’s commitment to providing food for 600 Lakewood households in need over the holidays comes with a $30,000 price tag. Missing anticipated revenue from its 2020 fundraisers, LCAC is reaching out to its wonderful corps of volunteers and the entire community to help meet its holiday food distribution budget.

If you would like to be a part of LCAC’s 2020 Holiday Food Distribution, please make a donation online at https://paypal.me/LCAC44107 or go to LCAC’s website at https://lcac.info and hit the donate button.

Donations can also be made via check payable to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. Please mail checks to the following address: P.O. Box 771421 – Lakewood, OH 44107

Donations will be used to purchase gift cards and are 100% tax deductible. The gift cards LCAC purchases through Giant Eagle’s corporate office have restrictions on tobacco/alcohol and can only be used to purchase food.

Who’s stepping up to the plate?

For the past several years, COX Communications has had employee volunteers at our events and been an annual supporter at the $1,000 level. Recognizing the increased needs created by Covid, COX has responded generously and raised their sponsorship to $5,000 this year!

“When it comes to supporting our neighbors, friends, and community partners, the upcoming holiday season represents a unique opportunity for companies like ours to assist in new ways,” said Rob Brill, market vice president, Cox Communications. “While we wish our employee volunteers could be on hand to help sort, bag, and deliver food this year, we are excited to once again partner with The Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation (LCAC) to ensure their good works continue unabated.

St. Edward’s High School is also challenging its students to help LCAC by redirecting their food collection efforts into fundraising to assist with this year’s gift card price tag.

Thanks in advance to everyone who “shows up” at the holiday food distribution this year by donating to LCAC! Hope to see you “in person” in 2021!