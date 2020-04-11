Arthur Ave Pumpkin Contest

As a kid, there are many holidays or events you look forward to...Halloween is usually one of them! This year the annual traditions of classroom parties and trick or treating may not be a reality for many children. With COVID-19 keeping families from participating in these types of events, we have to find ways to keep our spirits up.

Arthur Ave residents have organized several socially distanced events this year to help cure the COVID-19 blues such as: the Arthur Ave marathon, a kids' bike parade, a positivity sidewalk chalking day and the most recently a pumpkin decorating contest.

On Sunday October 25th, families on Arthur Ave set out their best decorated or carved pumpkins to be voted on by a few special guests. Lakewood's Fire Chief Dunphy, Assistant Chief Bennett, Captain Schmook and Police Officer Laskowski all took a walk down Arthur Ave from Madison Ave to Lakewood Hts. to pick their favorite pumpkins. The kids were excited to show off their masterpieces for a chance to win a Halloween prize bucket, but getting to meet and talk with the fire and policemen was an added bonus and the highlight of the event!

Winners were selected and prizes were awarded in two categories. Best Decorated went to Miles, who painted three perfect pumpkin pictures and runner-up was a red devil pumpkin painted by Chaz. Best Carved was a tough decision, but in the end, two delicately designed dinosaurs took first place belonging to brothers Nicholas and Zachary, while brother/sister set Penelope and Vaughn took runner-up with their hedgehog and Jack Skellington creations.

Everyone involved had a blast and are even brainstorming ideas for next year! This, along with many of the other Arthur Ave events that were born because of the need to safely socialize with our neighbors this year, will become part of the annual traditions this great Lakewood street has come to know and love.