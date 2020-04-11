A Digital Dog Day Delight: 2020 Virtual Spooky Pooch Parade Highlight

It was a crisp, picture-perfect autumn day, and although we weren’t able to gather together at Kauffman Park, we were happy to see the creativity and enthusiasm of Spooky Pooch endure through these times. It was, indeed, a digital dog day delight.

On Saturday morning, October 17, the original day of our annual parade, we premiered our 2020 Spooky Pooch Parade Video announcing the Best in Show, 12 lucky dogs that will be featured on our 2021 wall calendar, and heart warming honorable mentions that made our 13th Annual Spooky Pooch Celebration memorable for all who participated. The votes and comments for Best in Show flooded in on Facebook and Instagram, after two days, we tallied over 1600 votes.

Sponsored by Ganley Subaru and presented by LakewoodAlive, the Spooky Pooch Parade featured mutts and purebreds, lap dogs and large canines, and a wide assortment of clever costumes adorned by both humans and their furry friends. The 12 lucky dogs that will be featured on our calendar were selected by a panel of judges, with the winner of Best in Show which was chosen through public through voting, receiving one year’s worth of free dog food courtesy of Pet’s General Store.

The level of creativity expressed in this year’s array of costumes truly brought a smile to our faces. Costumes included many fictional favorites such as Oscar the Grouch (a dog painted green jumping out of a garbage can, of course), Mickey Mouse (and his cohort of friends), Baby Yoda (as adorable as the one on the big screen) and many more.

We’re hopeful that next year we can return to hosting a sizable celebration of costumed canines in Downtown Lakewood. Until then, we’ve learned that not even a global pandemic can stop Spooky Pooch. Thanks to all who participated. Your submissions and boundless creativity delighted the community!

“We are thrilled with incredibly creative photos that people sent to us for the Spooky Pooch Parade calendar,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director for LakewoodAlive. “Despite COVID keeping us apart, the community showed their support by submitting more than 1,600 votes, helping us to keep the spirit of the event alive.”