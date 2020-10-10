This years Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare began on October 15th and runs through Monday, December 7th.

This is the time of year people can shop their Medicare Advantage or Medicare Prescription Drug plans and make changes if there is room to improve. Medicare Supplement insurance is not subject to AEP, people can apply for that any time of the year.

I have been helping people in our area navigate the Medicare Maze for over twenty years. At HealthMarkets we represent hundreds of carriers so we can be unbiased when helping people find the best fit. People often tell me they are confused and do not even know where to start! We take a complex topic and make it simple by evaluating what I call the three P’s of Medicare. These are prescriptions, providers and plan design.

Each person has prescriptions and providers that are unique to them. So, what might be a good plan for their neighbor may not be the best fit for them. Each case should be evaluated individually to help ensure you have the best fit.

Each year I spend hours analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of each carrier and all the different plans they offer. There are sweet spots within the plan design where one product may fit a person better than another. For instance, if someone sees a lot of specialists, they may like a plan with a lower specialist co-pay. Some plans have stronger dental and vision options than others. So, if dental and vision is important this could make that plan a better fit. There are lots of little variables like this that can tip the scale one way or the other.



I work with each of my clients one on one to help assess their needs to see if there is room to improve. If they are already enrolled in the most appropriate plan, I will tell them to stay. If there is room to improve, I will point it out and help make the change if that is what is desired.

There is no charge for our service, we are compensated by the insurance companies when people enroll.

Licensed insurance agent Carl Lishing’s consultative, problem-solving approach has garnered him the Best of Cleveland Award for 2020 in the insurance agent category. You can reach him at 216-228-0765. HealthMarkets Insurance Agency is located at 16506 Detroit Avenue, in Lakewood. Office hours currently by appointment. Find out more at ClevelandInsurance.info. HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, Inc. is licensed as an insurance agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Not all agents are licensed to sell all products. Service and product availability varies by state. Agents may be compensated based on enrollment. No obligation to enroll. 46383-HM-1020



