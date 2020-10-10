The Rotary Clubs of Lakewood Rocky River Celebrates World Polio Day October 24

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. We’ve made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Rotary remains committed to the end.

With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.

Local Rotary Clubs have special fund-raising events to support Rotary’s program to eradicate polio world-wide. The Rotary Clubs on the northwest part of Cuyahoga County and eastern Lorain County held a special fund raiser at the Melt Bar and Grilled Restaurants. The Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club promotes support of this Rotary International program though individual donations and funding from its Club Foundation. It is currently conducting a Non-Event Fund Raiser to provide Funds for this and the Club’s many other community, youth and international service projects.

Contact the Sunrise Club President, Eric Jolly, to get information how you can support this World-Wide effort to eradicate polio - ericrjolly@gmail.com, You can mail a check to the

Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Foundation noting “Polio Plus” and send it to The Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Foundation at P.O Box 16684, Rocky River, Ohio 44116, or aske Eric how to

donate through PayPal.

The Sunrise Club is one of two Rotary Clubs in Lakewood and Rocky River. One Club meets on Mondays at Noon and a second the meets on Wednesdays at 7:30am. Both meet at the Umerley Hall of the Rocky River Civic Center at Hilliard and West 210, behind Rocky River City Hall. Both Clubs follow the motto of Rotary – Service Above Self. The Books for Kids project in partnership with the Kids’ Book Bank is just one of Rotary’s Community, Vocational, Youth and International projects in the area.

You are invited join with the men and women of Rotary and add your time and talent. Contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com