Senior PenPal Program

As we start to adapt to this "new normal," our senior community is still experiencing pandemic isolation and loneliness. Almost all senior activities have been put on hold, common gathering areas are closed, and trips have all but ended except to the doctor’s office. While physical distance has been an important precaution to keeping our elder community safe, the lack of social interaction and human connection brings new health risks, especially to one's mental health.

This is where kindness and compassion have to happen. We’re launching a city wide Pen Pal Program in order to bring joy and social connection back to our seniors. Studies show that the simple act of letter writing has many positive benefits. By having a Pen Pal, it will help our elderly stay connected, give them something to look forward to, and provide them with a way to initiate contact if they're feeling isolated. Even more, they can reread the letters at their leisure for ongoing comfort and support.

Letting our seniors know how much they're thought of and that the community cares for their well-being can make all the difference. Here's how you can get involved.

Send a handwritten letter or note of encouragement to a senior and send it to:

Attention: Barton Senior Center

C/O Pen Pal Program

14300 Detroit Ave.

Lakewood, Oh 44107

If you are a senior and would like to be matched with a Pen Pal, you can also send in a letter and we will match you with a member of the community.

Once paired, your new Pen Pal will write a letter back, so keep an eye out in the mail.

You can also email Leah Kubiak at leah@bartonseniorcenter.org with any additional questions. Happy writing!

Rachael Mathes is a Branch Manager with Citizens Bank in Birdtown and an avid Member of the Community.