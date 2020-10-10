Rotary Seeks Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River is seeking grant applications from non-profit organizations that serve our youth, adults and community within Lakewood and Rocky River.



Each year, the Rotary club, through its foundation, gives back to the community nearly $70,000 in grants, scholarships, and financial aid.



Applications must be submitted by November 14. The application process has changed this year as completed forms and materials should not be mailed but instead be submitted via email to lrrrotary@gmail.com. Grant awards will be announced in late December.



Grants requests can be for seed money for new endeavors, or to grow, enhance or sustain existing programs. Applications should emphasize activities that focus on job training, youth leadership, and health and hunger services.



Organizations are not limited to the number of applications they may submit.



Additional information and the grant application form can be accessed on the club’s website, www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org.