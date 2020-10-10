Rotary Inducts Three New Members

Three new members have been inducted into the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River.

David Baas is the city planner for the city of Lakewood. A Lakewood Alive volunteer, he is a member of the American Planning Association, the Urban Land Institute, St. Luke’s Parish, and a Blue and Gold officer for the United States Naval Academy. Baas is a graduate of the Marine Corps University, Cleveland State University, and the United States Naval Academy. He has 20 years of applied leadership/management experience in a variety of organizations in the U.S. and abroad.

Amy Kubacki is vice president of advancement for Magnificat High School. Her volunteer activities include being a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland, board member for Association of Fundraising Professionals, Cleveland Ohio chapter, and serving as 30th reunion chair and Annual Fund Leadership Giving chair for Denison University. She has had leadership roles in financial campaigns for the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Princeton University, and Harvard University.

George Koussa is the owner of Koussa Global Education and Business Consulting and Translation Services, M.A. He is an Arabic-English translator-interpreter, business development advisor for the Middle East and Arab countries, and a lecturer on immigration issues and cross-cultural communications topics. Koussa has served on the boards of the Cleveland American Middle East Organization (CAMEO), City Club of Cleveland, and the International Community Council.