Lakewood Kid Filmmakers Walk The Red Carpet

That's a wrap! Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy hosted the premiere of the latest film produced by their students on August 22 at Harding Middle School. The gala event featured all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood premiere, complete with a red carpet, paparazzi, SWAG bags and, due to COVID-19, and outdoor screening of their new film "The Other Side of the Line," an allegory about racism and prejuduce.

For three hot weeks in July, area kids and teens, ages 8-17, spent their days writing, filming and editing their masterpiece with the guidance of film industry professionals. The award-winning mentors, who have worked on some of the biggest Hollywood films ever made, assist the aspiring young Spielbergs in helping them ready their film for the big screen.

The film tells the tale of two feuding towns separated by a blue line that no one ever dares to cross. That is until the children of the neighboring cities realize that their hatred for one another is silly and decide to do something about it.

"The Other Side of the Line," LYFA's fourth film produced by area kids, has already been accepted into the San Diego International Kids' Film Festival. LYFA's Executive Director, professional filmmaker Eric Swinderman is very excited about the kids' acheivement. "Last year's film got into the Brooklyn Film Festival in New York, and this year we've already gotten into San Diego," said Swinderman. "We can't wait to see what other festivals the kids get into and where this could take them."

LYFA, which was formed in 2017, is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood and hosts the Summer Filmmaking Camp annually as well as after school classes throughout the year. The next class, The 8 Week Film School, begins on October 6 and runs through November 24. For for information or to enroll your child into this one-of-a-kind experience visit www.lakewoodyfa.com.

Eric Swinderman is an Emmy nominated and award winning filmmaker and TV producer from Lakewood, Ohio. A graduate of Cleveland State University, he also worked as a producer at NewsChannel 5. His most recent film, "The Enormity of Life," starring Breckin Meyer ("Clueless," "Road Trip") and Emily Kinney ("The Walking Dead") was filmed last year in Lakewood.