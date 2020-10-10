Grace Lutheran Church Donates Backpacks To Garfield Middle School

For twelve consecutive years, Grace Lutheran Church has provided backpacks and school supplies for students at Garfield Middle School at the beginning of the school year. In year's past, the members of the congregation would be informed of the supplies needed, and on a designated Sunday, backpacks would be filled with the supplies.



This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the congregation solicited financial donations so that a limited number of people could purchase the supplies for the backpacks. Approximately 16 people donated $1100 for the supplies. In all, a total of 50 backpacks with school supplies and 14 surge protectors were gratefully received by Garfield Middle School.



Grace Lutheran Church is grateful to those who provided financial donations and to Thrivent Financial which provided seed money for the project. The congregation looks forward to being able to continue this ministry in the next academic year.



Grace Lutheran Church is a member congregation of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Located across from Madison Park at 13030 Madison Avenue, the congregation offers worship service on Sundays at 9 AM with a Christian Education Hour following at 9:45 AM. On September 20th, the congregation began live-streaming its services on Facebook.



