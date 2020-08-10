The View From Ward 2

Outdoor Dining Extension

At last week’s City Council meeting, Council unanimously passed Mayor George’s proposed resolution to extend conditional use permits until the end of the state of emergency. Typically, outdoor dining permits expire on October 31.



Restaurants can continue serving patrons outdoors and restaurants that have yet to apply for an outdoor dining conditional use permit may do so at any time throughout this state of emergency. I anticipate that we will see the use of outdoor heaters and potentially the proliferation of outdoor dining igloos.



I am looking forward to seeing and supporting our restaurants that take advantage of this opportunity as the weather becomes cooler.

One Lakewood Place Development Update

Since the beginning of the year, Mayor George’s administration has twice requested that City Council enter executive session to provide briefings on the status of the One Lakewood Place development. This means that my colleagues and I cannot divulge any matters that were discussed during these sessions. Since then, a member of Mayor George’s staff provided statements regarding a settlement agreement that were later published.



I cannot confirm any of the statements because City Council has not been briefed on or presented with a settlement agreement. Any settlement agreement must be approved by City Council at a public meeting. It is my understanding that if there is a settlement agreement, City Council will be voting on its approval at a City Council meeting in October.



I look forward to providing you a more substantive update soon.

Vote!

The November election is quickly approaching. Please keep these important dates in mind:

October 5th: deadline to register to vote or update your registration (did you move or change your name?) - https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/

October 6th: absentee/vote-by-mail and early in-person voting starts - https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/how-to-request-your-absentee-ballot/

November 3rd: Election Day

I encourage you to make a plan to vote to ensure that your voice is heard this November. If you're voting by mail, fill out and return your ballot as soon as you receive it. Please let me know if you have any questions about the voting process!

Additionally, the Board of Elections is still looking for poll workers. Both Michelle and I will be working the polls this year. For more information or to sign up, please visit: https://boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/en-US/becomeapollworker.aspx.

Jason Shachner is the Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Lake County Prosecutor's Offices' Criminal Division. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net or at (216) 714-2150.