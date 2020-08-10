Starr Gazer

OCTOBER

Aries: Mars is still in the Ram’s sign & retrograde, be careful with sharp objects, I wouldn’t advise dressing up as Edward Scissorhands this year for Halloween, also don’t play with fire.

Taurus: Forgiveness is still hanging around the Bull Pen, we know the Bull can be stubborn, let go, maybe dressing up as Ghandi or Mother Teresa this year might help get the ball rolling.

Gemini: It’s time for the Twins to do some deep breathing, give those lungs a workout, get outside & away from your computer, definitely don’t dress as a Mummy this year, breathe.

Cancer: The Crab is infamous for holding on with those pincer claws of yours, the past is over, time to let go of what was, to make room for what can be, dress up like a rooster, it a new dawn.

Leo: The Lion’s heart is as big as your roar these days, & the animals in your Jungle have come from far & wide to partake of the blessings, I’m thinking Snow White for your costume, hmmn?

Virgo: Lady Venus has shown up on your doorstep, lucky in love, you’re about to harvest what you’ve sown, but not so fast, faith is required, dress as an Angel, it’ll go with those white gloves.

Libra: The Sun is in Libra, you’ve taken on too many commitments, practice saying NO, you need more balance in your life, you might consider dressing up as the scales of Justice this year.

Scorpio: Scorpion, Mercury, Messenger of the Gods, is in your sign & about to go Retrograde mid-month, trust your intuition, dressing as a Gypsy, crystal ball & all is right up your alley.

Sagittarius: The Centaur knows the meaning of play & adventure like no other, Halloween is your chance to light up the neighborhood in a big way, dress up as a UFO, lights, action!

Capricorn: Saturn is still in the Goat’s sign for a little longer, pay attention to the signals your body is sending you, better yet, dress up as Dr. Kildare for Halloween, physician heal thyself.

Aquarian: It is time to let go, whatever it is you’re holding onto, doesn’t matter, cut bait, it’s time to release all that doesn’t serve you, get in the mood & dress as a Freebird, then fly away.

Pisces: Accept compliments this month Fish, your confidence needs a boost, dress as Jaws this Halloween & then swim on over to that Mermaid you’ve had your eye on & strut your stuff.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com