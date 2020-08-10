Mayor's Corner

The City of Lakewood has begun its annual budget process in preparation for 2021. There is a tremendous amount of work and contemplation that goes into our municipal budget. We are reviewing department budgets and preparing to roll them into one cohesive vision for the City's next year of operations and capital investment which we will present to City Council and the community in the coming months.



Although the pandemic has made 2020 challenging from a budgetary perspective, many projects have moved forward. We are nearing completion of Wagar Park and have included parks improvements in the budget for next year. We have resumed plans for a community facility at the former Cove Church site. We have continued investments in public art, our tree canopy, and water/sewer infrastructure upgrades. The western gateway to our community is slated for a major overhaul starting at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Sloane Avenue.



We are turning the corner on 2020 and looking forward to what 2021 will bring. It will be a tight budget year because I am committed to maintaining a disciplined, fiscally responsible approach. We have navigated this crisis well and we will not relax now with the pandemic still looming. In the meantime, please check in on your neighbors and stay healthy and safe.