LHS Boasts 64 AP Scholars

Offerings of 18 Advanced Placement courses at Lakewood High School has led to 64 current students and recent graduates being honored as AP Scholars by College Board. The Scholars included two National AP Scholars, who scored an average of at least a 4 on all AP exams taken in addition to scores of 4 or more on eight or more exams.

Congratulations to our 2020 AP Scholars:

National AP Scholar

Class of 2020: Evan Bell, Aidan Bohac



AP Scholars with Distinction earn their award by averaging at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams:

Class of 2020: Evan Bell, Aidan Bohac, Halina Dreger, Maxwell Gilliland, Emily Gowan, Alice King, Cameron Levis, Sean Mahoney, Emily McIntire, Colin Meehan, Tristan Rumsey, Colin Sabo, Audrey Stahl, Alexander Weber, Sydney Wilhelmy, Tully Worron, Jack Wynn, Sammi Zhang

Class of 2021: Gina Marjanovic, Sean McHugh, Anastasia Seckers, Simon Thompson



AP Scholars with Honor earn their recognition by averaging at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams:

Class of 2020: Lillian Bacon, Emma Hirsch, Jane Kalinowski, Sophia Miranda, Sean O’Donnell, Kathryn Oleksa, Claire Schuppel, Matthew Shinn, Julia Szentkiralyi

Class of 2021: David Gramo, Jack Holian, Jayden Jackson, Arturo Orso-Giacone, Aidan Peck, Kathryn Spilsbury



AP Scholars is an award earned by completing three or more AP Exams with grades of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:

Class of 2020: Christina Auck, Halle Breudigam, Ava Clause, Autumn Cruz, Charles Cuffaro, Miabella Doerr, Taylor Heckelnh, Harlan Hoegner, Nicole Hudak, Grace Kraidich, Dalton Lammers, Mohamed Manaa, Savannah Monroy, Nikena Norris, Emma Pagsuyoin, Anna Rigdon, Malik Shahin, Aurora Thurman, Albert Wilhelmy

Class of 2021: Sydney Heckeler, Emily Kompier, Sophie Lipka, Emma Owens, Willow Rosser, Madelyn Tumbleson, Hayley Welsh, Aidyn Zingale