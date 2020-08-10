Lakewood Public Library Homework Help Program

Main Library Homework Room and Madison Branch

Monday-Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Students in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade who need a little extra help with homework or just want a safe place to work can come to the Library for Homework Help. Get assistance and use the Library’s resources in a clean and quiet place free of distractions.

Students can use their library card to check out a Chrome Book to use in the Library or bring their own device and headphones. In addition, students with Eureka Math™ homework will find grade level Homework Helpers workbooks, companion guides to Eureka Math™.

A library staff member is on hand and available to assist with everything from reading skills, spelling words, and help for solving math problems.

Hand sanitizer is available and face coverings are required. Homework Help will be closed for school holidays and vacations. No registration is required.



Julie Strunk is Manager of Children's and Youth Services at the Lakewood Public Library.