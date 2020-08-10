Keep Lakewood Beautiful - The Great American Cleanup

In conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, Keep Lakewood Beautiful (KLB) is sponsoring #DoBeautifulThings in Lakewood. The Great American Cleanup, spearheaded by Keep America Beautiful, is the nation’s largest community improvement program. Last year, more than 550,000 volunteers participated in events to heighten awareness of the importance of caring for our environment. KLB is encouraging all Lakewood residents to get outside the weekend of October 16 through 18 and do beautiful things for your yard, street, block and community.

Any beautification project is fine; pick up litter, pull weeds, set up a compost pile, plant a tree; the list goes on. Starting this week, we will be sending out ideas each day through social media.

We encourage all to snap a picture of your efforts and post it at the Keep Lakewood Beautiful Facebook page or on our keeplakewoodbeautiful Instagram or tag us at #DoBeautifulThings. For more information or if you need supplies, call the mayor’s office at 529–6600 or email mayorsoffice@lakewoodoh.net. Thank you and hope to see you outside that weekend.

KLB is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to working with our fellow citizens on recycling, litter prevention and beautification. We are always looking for new board members, volunteers and ideas. Contact information can be found through the Keep Lakewood Beautiful page on the city website (onelakewood.com).