Healthy Lakewood Foundation Announces Third Cycle Of Grants To Address COVID-19 Community Needs At Annual Community Meeting

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) held its second annual community meeting virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, September 17, 2020, at which time it announced its third cycle of grants aimed at addressing community needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic:



- Lakewood Community Services Center: $35,000 for food distribution to Lakewood residents

- Lakewood City Schools: $32,000 to Lakewood City Schools for digital connectivity for families with school-age children

- LakewoodAlive: $10,000 for housing outreach for seniors and low-moderate income residents



“We are grateful to everyone who was able to join us for our annual meeting,” says HLF Board President Jeanine Gergel. “We were of course glad to be able to announce our new grants, but, more importantly, the meeting provided a forum for residents to share their thoughts about what is needed to build a healthy Lakewood. The HLF board of directors is committed to continuously learning from our neighbors about the community’s needs and how we can help meet them.”



HLF will continue to assess community needs related to the pandemic through proactive outreach and dialogue with leaders and service providers to identify future grantmaking opportunities. A fourth round of grants will be awarded later in 2020.



To contact HLF, please visit www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org or email healthylakewoodfoundation@gmail.com.

Kate Ingersoll is the secretary of HLF Board.