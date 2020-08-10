Early Voting Has Started

LAKEWOOD VOTERS

YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE. USE IT!

VOTE! There are THREE ways:

Early In Person : Registered voters can vote RIGHT NOW through November 2nd at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections downtown at 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115.

There are 3 free parking lots and police everywhere directing traffic. You are asked 2 medical questions, your temperature is taken, then you're allowed in at 6 foot distances, with plastic barriers and a well-ventilated room. The BOE asks that you wear a mask.

By Mail: Request an absentee ballot here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/ or call 216-443-VOTE (8683). Fill it out, print it and mail it back to receive your absentee ballot or call the Board of Elections and request one. You may request one up to three days before the election (by October 31st this year). Once received, VOTE and mail your ballot in. It must be post-marked by November 2nd (the day before the election) or can be dropped off at the Board of Elections where you can hand deliver it from your car to a dropbox.

In Person: NOV 3RD AT YOUR POLLING LOCATION

2020 EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE:

October 6 - 16

(Weekdays Only - Mon thru Fri)

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 19 – 23

(Weekdays Only - Mon thru Fri)

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

October 26 -30

(Weekdays Only - Mon thru Fri)

8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

****DON'T WAIT! THE U.S. MAIL IS REPORTED TO BE RUNNING BEHIND THIS YEAR** YOU WANT TO BE SURE YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED!!!!

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is offering some clarity to voters who requested mail-in ballots but now want to vote in person instead.

The full directive is available on the secretary of state’s website, but here are the basics:

If you’ve decided to vote in person rather than by mail, but you’ve already requested an absentee ballot, you can vote early in person with no trouble — emphasis on the early.

If you’ve received an absentee ballot in the mail, your local board of elections will ask for it back and give you a new, regular ballot at the early in-person voting site. You’re not required to return the other ballot as a condition for getting a new one, however. Ohio counts early ballots as they come in, so your vote will be processed ahead of Election Day.

It’s a different story if you’ve requested an absentee but show up to vote on Election Day. You’ll have to vote provisionally, meaning the ballot won’t be added to the count until after Nov. 3.

“If the voter marks and returns more than one ballot, the board must count only the first ballot received. It is a felony to vote more than once in the same election.”

Boards begin mailing absentee ballots to those who have requested them on Oct. 6.