District Wins Grant to Address Families' Internet Needs

The Lakewood City Schools have received a grant for $32,000 from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation that will be used to provide Internet connectivity for families in need. The grant was announced during the foundation’s September 17 annual meeting via Zoom and was one of three community grants awarded.

"The Healthy Lakewood Foundation board believes that it is vital for all students to have the resources they need to be able to effectively learn in a remote environment, and we wanted to increase connectivity access for families with school-age children. Internet access is cost prohibitive for many families, and we felt called by our commitment to equity to provide this support,” said Healthy Foundation President Jeanine Gergel.

District students have been learning from home since the start of the school year on August 31. While the District plans to return to in-person learning on October 19, families have the option for their students to continue to learn remotely.

“We know that many of our families do not have a reliable Internet connection, which is a requirement during this pandemic and will be a critical need to maximize learning moving forward after the pandemic as well,” said Superintendent Mike Barnes. “We are grateful to the Healthy Lakewood Foundation for its support of the well-being of our students.”

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation is a nonprofit community foundation created to ensure remaining assets from the conversion of the Lakewood Hospital will continue to benefit the health and wellness of residents in the City of Lakewood. HLF was established in September 2018 as part of the master agreement following the closing of Lakewood Hospital.