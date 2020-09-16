Never Quit. Never

Sam Ciancutti, Lakewood High School Class of 2015, left for Salt Lake City Utah in early September where he will play on the "Select Developmental Squad" of the Utah Warriors Professional Rugby team.

Sam was the team captain in his rugby years at LHS. He was granted the rugby-coveted Higgins College Scholarship that led him to Bowling Green State University, graduating in 2019. During his years at BGSU he collected numerous awards for team leadership and sports integrity and his teams won the Mid American Conference Title four times. In 2018 BGSU won the National Title as well. It was the first time in the club's 50 year history.

After going undrafted in the 2020 Pro Selection round up, Sam declared as a free-agrent and was invited, as such, to multiple camps. Utah's offer was the one he selected and his performance with the developmental squad through the end of 2020 will determine whether a pro contract will be signed.

Good luck Sam. The City of Lakewood hopes your tough-minded determination will find you in the Pro League by 2021!

The Ciancutti Family has lived in Lakewood since 1994 where they raised five children and enjoyed and appreciated every great thing the city has to offer. Ron recently retired as Director of Procurement after 37 years with Cleveland Metroparks.